BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 P.M.) – According to the US Special Envoy for Syrian Affairs, Joel Rayburn, the actions of Moscow and Damascus “complicate the war against terrorism on the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic.”

“I would like to say that through their actions (Moscow and Damascus), Russia and the Assad regime are creating problems to fight terrorism in Syria, which leads to an exacerbation of the situation,” the special envoy said, in statements carried by the Russian News Agency.

In particular, he said, “in Idlib, strikes are directed at civilian infrastructure and opposition targets, not on terrorists.”

He stressed, “Russia and the regime are attacking the sites of the Free Syrian Army, even if they are attacked by more elements than extremists,” adding, “I do not see that Russia and the regime have done much to confront terrorism.”

Rayburn’s comments come after he said during a congressional hearing that the Syrian Armed Forces were unable to gain any more ground in northern Syria, despite the fact their offensive was halted by Russia last March.

Source: RT