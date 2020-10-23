BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:30 P.M.) – The U.S. embassy in Ankara said in a security warning on Friday that the United States has temporarily suspended citizen services and visas at its embassy and consulates in Turkey due to credible threats of possible acts of violence against American citizens.

“The U.S. Mission in Turkey has received credible reports of potential terrorist attacks and kidnappings against U.S. citizens and foreign nationals in Istanbul, including against the U.S. Consulate General, as well as potentially other locations in Turkey,” the embassy said in a statement.

The U.S. embassy in Ankara did not provide any specific details about the threat, nor has Turkey responded to this latest statement.

“The U.S. mission to Turkey issued this notice as a result of our ongoing assessment of security conditions. The statement speaks for itself. We are grateful for the support of the Turkish government in ensuring the safety of Americans living in Turkey as well as Turkish citizens who visit our Embassy and Consulates,” an embassy spokesperson told CNBC.