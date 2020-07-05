BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – The perimeter of the American embassy in Baghdad on Saturday night was subjected to a missile attack, before it was addressed by the Iraqi air defenses.

The Iraqi media said that the Patriot system repelled a Katyusha rocket attack against the American embassy, ​​and after its interception the missile landed on one of the apartments near the embassy.

They added, “The rocket landed, injuring a child and causing material damage to an apartment.”

On Saturday, the U.S. military tested the Patriot missile defense system in the Iraqi capital several times.

Iraqi media said that “the defense systems known as the Patriot in the Green Zone have been tried by the United States,” adding that “the experiment was repeated five times in the sky of the American embassy.”

For its part, the Parliamentary Security and Defense Committee condemned the attack, saying: “We refuse to convert the embassies into camps,” calling for proactive measures to end these attacks.

Last night’s missile attack comes days after the Iraqi security forces raided the headquarters of Kataeb Hezbollah in Baghdad.

Advertisements