BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – The perimeter of the American embassy in Baghdad on Saturday night was subjected to a missile attack, before it was addressed by the Iraqi air defenses.
The Iraqi media said that the Patriot system repelled a Katyusha rocket attack against the American embassy, and after its interception the missile landed on one of the apartments near the embassy.
They added, “The rocket landed, injuring a child and causing material damage to an apartment.”
On Saturday, the U.S. military tested the Patriot missile defense system in the Iraqi capital several times.
Iraqi media said that “the defense systems known as the Patriot in the Green Zone have been tried by the United States,” adding that “the experiment was repeated five times in the sky of the American embassy.”
For its part, the Parliamentary Security and Defense Committee condemned the attack, saying: “We refuse to convert the embassies into camps,” calling for proactive measures to end these attacks.
Last night’s missile attack comes days after the Iraqi security forces raided the headquarters of Kataeb Hezbollah in Baghdad.
2
- 2Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.