BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:30 A.M.) – The Iraqi army announced that there had been a missile attack on the Green Zone district of Baghdad last night, causing a number of explosions in the process.

The Iraqi army said in a statement that an “outlaw” group fired Katyusha rockets toward Baghdad’s Green Zone from an area near the capital city.

The statement indicated that the missiles hit a residential complex inside the area, which caused damage to buildings and cars.

The army statement indicated that the attack did not cause casualties, despite the explosions that took place after the Katyusha rockets hit this area in the Iraqi capital.

In the same context, two Iraqi security sources said that at least three Katyusha rockets landed in the heavily fortified Green Zone in Baghdad in an attack targeting the US embassy.

Sirens sounded from the embassy compound inside the area, which includes government buildings and foreign missions.

A security official whose office is located inside the Green Zone said that an anti-missile system, built to defend the US embassy, ​​was able to divert one of those missiles.

The two sources said that there was no news of injuries. Pictures spread on social media showing the damage caused by the missiles.

The heavily fortified Green Zone in Baghdad, which includes government buildings and foreign diplomatic missions, has witnessed, in recent months, a series of Katyusha rocket attacks, without human losses. The security services did not reveal the perpetrators of these missile attacks.