BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:20 P.M.) – The U.S. Air Force is developing a drone to fight against combat warplanes and senior officials say this is just one example of how to change the character of war.

Gen. Jack Shanahan, head of the Pentagon’s Joint Artificial Intelligence Center, revealed last week that the Air Force Research Laboratory was working on an “autonomous air system to counter a manned human system” in July 2021.

According to the website, Military News, Dr. Will Roper, Assistant Secretary of Defense for the Air Force, said:

“The drones we are exploring fit the broader concept, it’s time not to talk about the X generation, it’s time to talk about the next generation of the Air Force.”

Roper said that the future drone “can be a sensor and an explorer, and it can interfere.”

He continued that this is especially true when it comes to making use of AI drones to lead the battlefield.

Roper added that no matter what type of drone is going to do the job, artificial intelligence will undoubtedly have a role to play in collecting and disseminating information quickly.

Sources: Military News, RT

