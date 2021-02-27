BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – Pentagon spokesman, John Kirby, said this weekend that during the American air strike on eastern Syria, 9 facilities were totally destroyed, while two other sites were partially destroyed.

According to Kirby, “Two F-15s dropped 7 high-precision missiles, completely destroying 9 sites and partially destroying two others, rendering them unable to work.”

He added, “The Pentagon has preliminary data on the victims,” ​​noting that “I cannot discuss additional details at this stage, because we are still evaluating the process.”

According to US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, “The United States launched a strike in Syria, relying on intelligence information from the Iraqi side.”

For its part, the Iraqi Ministry of Defense announced that “Iraq did not provide intelligence information to the international coalition before the US air strikes on Syria.”

The group targeted by the attack was Kata’ib Hezbollah, an Iraqi paramilitary force that is part of the Popular Mobilization Units (Hashd Al-Sha’abi).

The paramilitary group has been embedded along the Iraqi-Syrian border for a number of years now, as they combat the remnants of the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) that are still operating between the two countries.

The Pentagon said the attack on the Iraqi paramilitary group was conducted in response to a rocket attack in Iraq that killed one contractor.

