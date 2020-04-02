BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 P.M.) – U.S. President Donald Trump announced that the United States will deploy warships in the Caribbean Sea and the eastern Pacific Ocean as part of efforts to combat drug trafficking.
Trump indicated during a press conference with Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Millie, that this measure is necessary given the “growing danger” posed by drug traffickers.
Trump considered that drug cartels might take advantage of the spread of the coronavirus, pointing out that the U.S. will not allow this.
Trump added that the U.S. Army’s southern command would intensify reconnaissance missions, and that the United States would double its capabilities in the region.
In turn, Mark Esper stressed that more must be done to prevent drugs from reaching the American coast.
The Reuters News Agency’s sources said that the aim of this step is to increase pressure on the Venezuelan government and its allies, but that is not in preparation for military action against Venezuela.
U.S. officials have indicated that despite President Donald Trump’s statements that all options are on the table regarding Venezuela, the United States does not want to use military force because that could lead to it entering a new conflict abroad.
The United States has recently accused Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro and some senior officials in Venezuela of involvement in the drug trade.
Venezuela rejected the accusations, considering them part of the American efforts to topple the regime in the country.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.