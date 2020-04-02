BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 P.M.) – U.S. President Donald Trump announced that the United States will deploy warships in the Caribbean Sea and the eastern Pacific Ocean as part of efforts to combat drug trafficking.

Trump indicated during a press conference with Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Millie, that this measure is necessary given the “growing danger” posed by drug traffickers.

Trump considered that drug cartels might take advantage of the spread of the coronavirus, pointing out that the U.S. will not allow this.

Trump added that the U.S. Army’s southern command would intensify reconnaissance missions, and that the United States would double its capabilities in the region.

In turn, Mark Esper stressed that more must be done to prevent drugs from reaching the American coast.

The Reuters News Agency’s sources said that the aim of this step is to increase pressure on the Venezuelan government and its allies, but that is not in preparation for military action against Venezuela.

U.S. officials have indicated that despite President Donald Trump’s statements that all options are on the table regarding Venezuela, the United States does not want to use military force because that could lead to it entering a new conflict abroad.

The United States has recently accused Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro and some senior officials in Venezuela of involvement in the drug trade.

Venezuela rejected the accusations, considering them part of the American efforts to topple the regime in the country.

