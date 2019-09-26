The United States is deploying to Saudi Arabia a battery of Patriot missiles, four sentinel radar systems and about 200 support personnel, Pentagon Chief Spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman said in a press release on Thursday.

“In light of recent attacks on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and at their invitation, Secretary of Defense Mark T. Esper announced today that the US would deploy the following equipment to the kingdom: One Patriot Battery, Four Sentinel RADARs, approximately 200 support personnel,” Hoffman said in the release.

In the early hours of 14 September, a drone attack targeted Saudi Aramco’s Abqaiq and Khurais oil processing facilities, forcing the national oil company to shut them down. This resulted in a more than a twofold drop in Saudi Arabia’s daily net oil output. Although responsibility for the attack was claimed by the military wing of Yemen’s Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, the United States and Saudi Arabia have put the blame on Iran.

On 18 September, the Saudi Defence Ministry held a press conference to present what it described as evidence of Iran’s involvement in the attacks. Tehran has refuted the accusations.

According to most recent reports, full restoration of Saudi Aramco’s operations after oil attacks may take months.

 

Source: Sputnik

jeffglobal
Guest
jeffglobal
When 88 separate installations of Patriot PAK3s failed to stop a cruise missile attack from Yemen Houthis, what does the US chose to do?
Send more Patriot PAK3s, because …
because …

Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Guest
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
+++ “When 88 separate installations of Patriot” => There are no “88 separate installations”, there are 14 batteries (or battalions if you prefer) of 6 launchers and 4 launchers in storage as spares. +++”of Patriot PAK3s” => There is no “PAK3”. PAC-3 is a type of missile available for Patriot batteries. It’s the short range missile (20km), there is also the PAC-3 MSE (35km) and the PAC-2 (160km). You can install 16 PAC-3 or 4 PAC-2 cannisters on a launcher at will. KSA has both PAC-2 and PAC-3 +++ “failed to stop a cruise missile attack from Yemen Houthis” =>… Read more »

Willy Van Damme
Guest
Willy Van Damme
But what if the US allowed this attack on Saudi-Arabia and deliberately disabled the patriot batteries? I guess it is the US which operates this system in the country. If not this makes the patriots worthless. What about Raytheon, the maker of this?

Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Guest
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Pentagon is also readying 2 Patriot and 1 THAAD batteries to be moved in case Esper consider these as necessary

Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Guest
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
The An-124 Ruslan ADB3195 took of from Chateauroux onto Jeddah yesterday.
Note that Chateauroux is about 80km from two of the main MBDA plants and about the same distance to one of the main Nexter (fka GIAT) plants, maybe should I say KNDS since they merged with german company KMW (Krauss-Maffei Wegmann), the makers of the Leopard2 tank…

Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Guest
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Would be more useful to deploy TARS aka EL/M-2083. This allows a 24/7 AWACS to protect strategic areas including against low altitude threats for pretty cheap : an helium balloon costs peanuts, only the radar may cost big. Since India bought 2 for about $45M, it's pretty affordable compared to an E-7 Wedgetail ($400M+) Then reload the existing Patriot batteries with PAAC-4 Stunner interceptors while getting rid of old PAC-2 : you put 4 Stunners (range 160km) instead of a PAC-2 (range 160km), using the same cannisters as the 20km range PAC-3 and they're far more efficient (IR/EO+radar seeker, re-locks after evasive maneuvers, etc.)

FairsFair
FairsFair
And pray tell who do you think is responsible for this "false flag" attack where the Saudis agreed to turn off their defenses while the Houthis agreed to take the blame??? If it was to raise the oil price that didn't last very long.

