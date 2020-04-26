BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:20 P.M.) – The U.S. military has deployed its new F-35 jets to an airbase in the state of Alaska, following several close approaches by the Russian Air Force in the northern Pacific.

According to the Russian news site, Military Review, the U.S. deployed its F-35 jets to the Eielson Military Base in Alaska, as they strengthen their forces near their Pacific front.

“It became known that the Pentagon abandoned the idea of ​​closing the Eielson Airbase in Alaska. This is a US Air Force military facility in which F-16 fighter jets, as well as KC-135 Stratotanker refueling aircraft, have so far been based,” Military Review said.

“Now, the US military has decided that the base cannot be closed because of the ‘growing number of threats.’ The transfer of 5th generation fighters begins at a military facility,” they said, pointing out that “the first two F-35A fighters have already been deployed at Eielson Base.

According to the publication, the U.S. is planning to deploy as many as 54 F-35A fighter jets to the Eielson Airbase, which will be completed by 2021.

The Pentagon notes that the deployment of F-35 and F-22 aircraft “in sufficient quantity” will allow “projecting force into the Arctic region” using the “successful geostrategic location of Alaska.”

Tensions between the U.S. and Russia have recently increased over allegations that Moscow continues to fly too close to American airspace in the Pacific.

Advertisements