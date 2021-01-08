BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:00 P.M.) – The US military transported two B-52 bombers to the Middle East from their base in the United States, in the fourth such deployment, CNN reported.

The Air Force said in a statement that this latest mission was “to demonstrate the continued commitment of the US military to regional security and deter aggression,” and comes amid fears that Iran may still seek a response to the assassination of the Iranian Quds Force commander, Qassem Soleimani.

This step indicates, according to CNN that there will be no complacency in the US deterrence campaign, amid high tension less than two weeks before the US President-elect Joe Biden assumes office.

The crews of the two aircraft flew on a non-stop 36-hour mission from Minot Air Force Base, to the Persian Gulf and back, aiming to send a clear message of deterrence by demonstrating the ability to deploy an overwhelming combat force in a short time.

“We are still witnessing increased levels of preparedness across Iran’s defense systems, and we still have indications of advanced planning for possible attacks in Iraq, although it is unclear if and when they will be able to proceed with any attack in the region,” said a defense official about the moves.

The US previously sent two B-52 bombers form the same base to the Persian Gulf region. amid fears of a retaliatory response from Iran on the anniversary of Qassem Soelimani’s assassination.