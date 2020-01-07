The United States refused to issue a visa to Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who was about to leave for Thursday’s meeting of the UN Security Council, Reuters news agency reported on Monday.
According to him, this decision followed an increase in tension between the two countries after the commander of the Special Forces of Al-Quds of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (Iranian elite units of the Armed Forces) Qasem Soleimani was killed as a result of a US air strike in the Baghdad airport area on January 3.
The operation was carried out at the direction of US President Donald Trump, . According to the Pentagon, the strike was defensive, since it was aimed at protecting US troops in Iraq and other countries. Washington blamed Soleimani for allegedly approving a rally outside the US Embassy in Baghdad earlier this week.
Following the attack, the Supreme National Security Council of Iran vowed to exact “severe revenge” on those involved in Soleimani’s killing, blaming the United States for the attack.
In a phone call with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif blasted the attack as an act of terrorism from the side of the US. He pointed out that Tehran would take international measures to hold Washington responsible for the general’s murder.
The situation in the Middle East sharply worsened after the death of Soleimani. Tehran promised the United States a tough response and began to reduce the implementation of its obligations under the nuclear deal.
The actions of the Americans, who have been attacking Shiite groups in Iraq since December 29, have been criticized the Iraqi authorities and raised the question of the legitimacy of the coalition’s actions led by Washington. On January 5, the Iraqi parliament adopted a resolution demanding the complete withdrawal of all foreign troops from the country. US President Donald Trump refused to do so, threatening Iraq with “unprecedented sanctions.”.
Source: TASS
