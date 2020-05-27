BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:10 P.M.) – The U.S.-led coalition has denied media reports about transferring their Patriot air defense systems to Syria.

“More fake news in Syria. There are no Patriot air defense systems in Syria. In these tweets there is a picture from another country,” the Coalition spokesperson said.

The Syrian media had previously reported the transfer of a new convoy of American forces from Iraq to Syria.

The U.S. military transported additional equipment and towers for mobile communications [cell phones] to their bases in Al-Hasakah.

In turn, the Iraqi satellite channel, Al-Ghadeer, reported that the United States transferred the Patriot air defense systems to the oilfields area in the Syrian governorate of Deir Ezzor.

The United States and its allies have been conducting operations against ISIS in Iraq and Syria since 2014.

