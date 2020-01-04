BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:45 A.M.) – The U.S. Coalition denied reports that their forces carried out an attack on a Hashd Al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Units) convoy north of Baghdad last night.

“FACT: The Coalition @CJTFOIR did NOT conduct airstrikes near Camp Taji (north of Baghdad) in recent days,” the official Twitter account of the OIR Spokesman Col. Myles B. Caggins III said this morning.

Last night, Iraqi TV reported that at least a half dozen members of Hashd Al-Shaabi were killed in an attack inside the city of Taiji.

Following this report, several claims began to surface on social media that the U.S. Coalition killed some high-ranking commanders from Hashd Al-Shaabi.

Many of the commanders were forced to issue statements denying these reports; this includes Shibl Al-Zaida, who used his twitter account to confirm he was alive.

Hashd Al-Shaabi later said that the six people killed in the strikes were members of a medical team and not high-ranking officials.

Thus far, no group has claimed responsibility for this attack, despite preliminary overnight reports.

