BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 A.M.) – U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said that Washington is ready to respond to any future Iranian aggression, after the U.S. State Department announced the imposition of new sanctions on Tehran.
In an interview with CNBC, Esper said that “Iran should act like normal countries,” which is something that U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo previously stated.
He continued, “We will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with our allies and partners to confront Iran’s destabilizing behavior in the region.”
The U.S. Secretary of Defense added: “We will do this to protect our people and our interests.”
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that President Donald Trump’s administration has imposed new sanctions on Iranian individuals and entities.
Pompeo said that the sanctions imposed by the U.S. Treasury Department included the Iranian Ministry of Defense, and two people who have a central role in uranium enrichment activities in Tehran.
According to Reuters, the U.S. Treasury Secretary, Steve Mnuchin, confirmed that many of those targeted by the new U.S. sanctions have links with the Iranian nuclear energy organization.
Trade Minister Wilbur Ross explained that his country has added five Iranian scientists to the sanctions list. U.S. National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien has said the export restrictions include 27 entities and individuals linked to Iran’s nuclear weapons program.
Source: Sputnik
