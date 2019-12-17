BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:15 P.M.) – U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said he spoke to Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi and urged Baghdad to take steps to control the situation after a series of attacks on bases hosting the U.S. forces.
A senior U.S. military official had previously warned last week that “attacks by Iranian-backed factions on bases hosting American forces in Iraq are pushing all sides towards an escalation out of control.”
In the past few weeks, missile strikes targeting Iraqi bases have also increased, with some members of the U.S.-led coalition forces also stationed at these installations.
No group has claimed responsibility for these attacks.
Esper told reporters, as quoted by Reuters, “We need help to stabilize the security situation and put it under control, but we still reserve the right to self-defense.”
Asked who believed he was behind the recent missile attacks, he said: “I think Iran is behind these attacks, as it is behind many malicious behaviors across the region, but it is difficult to say.”
Earlier, on Monday, Abdul Mahdi’s office said in a statement that Esper urged the prime minister to take steps to prevent the bombing of bases hosting American forces.
He added that Abdul-Mahdi warned Esper that “taking unilateral decisions will have negative reactions that are difficult to control and threaten the security, sovereignty and independence of Iraq .”
Abdul-Mahdi resigned last month, under pressure from massive anti-government protests, and he is now conducting business.
Tensions have escalated between the United States and Iran due to U.S. sanctions that have harmed Tehran’s interests, and the two sides have accused each other of attacks on oil facilities, armories of armed factions and bases that include US forces.
