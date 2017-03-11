DAMASCUS, SYRIA (6:10 P.M.) – On Friday, the United States officially declared the newly formed Hayyat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) a terrorist group in a written statement. The jihadist coalition consists of Jabhat al-Nusra and some opposition groups that formerly enjoyed US support, including Harakat Nour Al-Din Al-Zenki.

The US State Department stressed that the main leader of Hayyat Tahrir al-Sham is Abu Mohammad Al-Julani, commander-in-chief of Jabhat Fateh Al-Sham (formerly Al-Nusra Front), and therefore HTS should still be regarded as the Syrian branch of Al-Qaeda.

This terrorist designation comes as a major blow to the armed Syrian Opposition as Hayyat Tahrir Al-Sham is considered the single largest rebel faction in all of Syria.

Full statement in Arabic here:

Chris Tomson | Al-Masdar News

Syrian Army high command expels looters from Aleppo
Chris Tomson
Student currently living in Denmark. Special focus on news from Syria, MENA map-making and strategical military analysis.

3 Comments on "US declares newly merged Syrian jihadist group a terrorist organization"

HTS tried the typical name game of the not so “moderates”. It failed.
The wind has changed.

Daeshbags Sux
The devil goes by many names, always 😉

Thank god Tillerman’s secretary of state now. If Kerry were still in charge, they would still enjoy US support.

