BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:20 P.M.) – A U.S. court has allegedly ruled that Iran and Syria are liable for Palestinian attacks against Israelis, including the killing of a U.S. Army veteran, Israel Hayom reported on Wednesday.
According to the publication, Judge Randolph D. Moss of the U.S. District Court of Washington D.C. ruled that Syria and Iran were responsible for damages caused by their “material support” to Palestinian groups like Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ).
The publication said the total amount of damages has not yet been determined, but the court has named Syria, Iran, and the Iranian Ministry of Information of Security as defendants in the civil case.
Both Syria and Iran have trained Palestinian groups for years, despite a rift between the Syrian Arab Republic and Hamas in 2012.
Several Palestinian groups continue to operate inside of Syria, with arguably one of the largest training camps located in the southwestern countryside of Damascus.
This is not the first time that a U.S. court has ruled that Syria and Iran are responsible for damages caused by attacks carried out by foreign entities or their forces against Americans.
Most recently, the U.S. ruled that Syria was responsible for the killing of journalist Marie Colvin in 2012 and demanded that the Arab Republic pay damages to her family.
Since neither Syria nor Iran have diplomatic ties with the United States, Washington could use seized assets to pay the outstanding damages, despite objections from Damascus and Tehran.
