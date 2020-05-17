The Times has quoted unnamed US defence sources as saying that the Pentagon may lose a sea war with China if one breaks out in the Indo-Pacific region amid the increasing tensions between Beijing and Washington.
The sources referred to a spate of simulated Defence Department war games, including one focused on the year 2030, which indicated that US naval forces would be overwhelmed by the Chinese Navy’s new attack submarines, aircraft carriers, and destroyers that are expected to enter service by that time.
One source claimed in an “eye-opening” conclusion that China has “long-range anti-ship ballistic missiles and hypersonic [more than five times the speed of sound] missiles” which could lead to US aircraft carrier groups “suffering capital losses” in a potential battle.
Singling out Beijing’s “accumulation of medium-range ballistic missiles”, the sources also asserted that the US would struggle to defend Taiwan from a possible Chinese invasion and that the Guam military base, where American strategic B-2 and B-52 bombers are stationed, may be “wholly at risk”.
This was echoed by Bonnie Glaser, director of the China power project at the Washington-based Centre for Strategic and International Studies, who was cited by The Times as saying that “every simulation that has been conducted looking at the threat from China by 2030, […] have all ended up with the defeat of the US”.
“In the Pentagon and State Department and the White House, China is now seen without doubt as the biggest threat. We have been too passive in the past […]. Guam is now in range of their ballistic missiles, so the US would take a beating if there was a conflict”, Glaser added.
One of the sources said in this context that US Defence Secretary Mark Esper has taken all the developments “on board and is aggressively moving to build the capabilities that we need to deter China from committing to a major confrontation”.
The remarks came after US Defence Department press secretary Jonathan Hoffman confirmed on Saturday that the Pentagon is developing what President Donald Trump earlier touted as a “super duper missile” which he claimed is “17 times faster than what they have right now”.
Source: Sputnik
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.