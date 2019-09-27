BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:30 P.M.) – The U.S. could launch airstrikes in response to the alleged chemical weapons attack by the Syrian military in the Latakia Governorate town of Kabani, the Russian aviation publication Avia.Pro reported on Friday.

“It can be expected that the U.S. will launch airstrikes on Syria in the very near future (probably within the next two weeks), using false accusations of using chemical weapons by Damascus,” the publication reported, citing a representative from the Syrian intelligence.

According to Avia.Pro, the U.S. has intensified their flights along the Syrian border recently, which may indicate that Washington is working out plans to strike the Arab Republic.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused the Syrian military on Thursday of using chemical weapons, specifically, chlorine gas, in an attack on the jihadist positions in the Latakia Governorate on May 17th. 

The accusation was first made by Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham, a jihadist group that controls most of the Idlib Governorate and parts of the Latakia Governorate.

It should be noted that the U.S. administration has not stated how they would respond to these reports.

In April 2018, the U.S. launched several missiles towards the Syrian military’s defenses after Damascus was accused of using chemical weapons in the East Ghouta town of Douma.

jeffglobal
Guest
jeffglobal
Syria has 3 S300s now up and running. As long as the Russians don't shut them off so the US, UK, Israel, Germany, Dutch, UAE, Saudi Arabia et. al., can attack with impunity, any attack on Syria should be as dangerous to them, as to the US to attack Venezuela which they haven't done till today. Venezuela has 6 S300s and the US military white paper about the attack on Venezuela said catastrophic shoot downs of aircraft in the first wave, even with F35s. Let's see if Russia shuts off their S300s or not this time. They work, when not… Read more »

2019-09-27 15:21
FairsFair
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
FairsFair
If the USA and allies attack Syria on this pretense then I can't see why the SAA can't strike back. If I were the leaders and military chiefs of Syria occupied in part by hostile powers I would have to dedicate some resources to removing them. I would be preparing to attack the US bases at al Tanf and around al Bukamal using artillery, drones, missiles and supplemented with hit and run fast technicals. Basically make some sacrifices to render it untenable for hostile occupying powers to remain.

2019-09-27 17:44