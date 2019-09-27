BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:30 P.M.) – The U.S. could launch airstrikes in response to the alleged chemical weapons attack by the Syrian military in the Latakia Governorate town of Kabani, the Russian aviation publication Avia.Pro reported on Friday.
“It can be expected that the U.S. will launch airstrikes on Syria in the very near future (probably within the next two weeks), using false accusations of using chemical weapons by Damascus,” the publication reported, citing a representative from the Syrian intelligence.
According to Avia.Pro, the U.S. has intensified their flights along the Syrian border recently, which may indicate that Washington is working out plans to strike the Arab Republic.
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused the Syrian military on Thursday of using chemical weapons, specifically, chlorine gas, in an attack on the jihadist positions in the Latakia Governorate on May 17th.
The accusation was first made by Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham, a jihadist group that controls most of the Idlib Governorate and parts of the Latakia Governorate.
It should be noted that the U.S. administration has not stated how they would respond to these reports.
In April 2018, the U.S. launched several missiles towards the Syrian military’s defenses after Damascus was accused of using chemical weapons in the East Ghouta town of Douma.
