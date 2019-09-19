BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:45 A.M.) – The U.S. military is still arming the Syrian Kurds in northeastern Syria, despite the Turkish regime’s objections and demands that they discontinue their support for the People’s Protection Units (YPG) and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

Citing a U.S. defense official on Wednesday, the AFP News Agency reported that the American military was still providing weapons and military equipment to the Kurdish forces in northeastern Syria.

According to the AFP report, the weapons and military equipment are being supplied to the Syrian Democratic Forces so that they can continue their fight against the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh).

“We continue to provide very tailored arms and vehicles to the SDF” for use against IS, said Chris Maier, the director of the working group on the fight against the jihadists at the Department of Defense.

“We’re very transparent about what those supplies are,” Maier said, adding “We provide monthly to Turkey a report of what those arms and vehicles are.”

Earlier this week, local sources in the Al-Hasakah Governorate reported that a U.S. military convoy consisting of 150 supply vehicles entered the northeastern Syria city of Al-Malikiyah.

These reports come just a week after the U.S. and Turkish armed forces implemented a safe zone in northern Syria; they have already begun joint patrols.

