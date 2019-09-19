BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:45 A.M.) – The U.S. military is still arming the Syrian Kurds in northeastern Syria, despite the Turkish regime’s objections and demands that they discontinue their support for the People’s Protection Units (YPG) and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

Citing a U.S. defense official on Wednesday, the AFP News Agency reported that the American military was still providing weapons and military equipment to the Kurdish forces in northeastern Syria.

According to the AFP report, the weapons and military equipment are being supplied to the Syrian Democratic Forces so that they can continue their fight against the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh).

“We continue to provide very tailored arms and vehicles to the SDF” for use against IS, said Chris Maier, the director of the working group on the fight against the jihadists at the Department of Defense.

“We’re very transparent about what those supplies are,” Maier said, adding “We provide monthly to Turkey a report of what those arms and vehicles are.”

Earlier this week, local sources in the Al-Hasakah Governorate reported that a U.S. military convoy consisting of 150 supply vehicles entered the northeastern Syria city of Al-Malikiyah.

These reports come just a week after the U.S. and Turkish armed forces implemented a safe zone in northern Syria; they have already begun joint patrols.

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
ALSO READ  Jihadists leave behind car bomb ready for suicide attack in Khan Sheikhoun: video

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

1
Discuss

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Guest
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Translation of what Chris Maier said : 🖕🏾

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-09-19 14:22