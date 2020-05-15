BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:30 P.M.) – A senior official the Trump administration told Reuters on Thursday that the United States is considering measures that it can take in response to a fuel shipment that Iran is sending to crisis-stricken Venezuela.
The official, who asked not to be named, said that Washington is “with a great degree of certainty” that the government of Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro pays Iran with tons of gold.
According to ship tracking data from Revitalive Icon Wednesday, at least one tanker loaded with fuel sailed from an Iranian port towards Venezuela, which could help the country alleviate severe fuel shortages.
It is worth noting that the Iranian ambassador to Caracas Hajjahullah Sultani denied the accuracy of some reports in the Western media regarding the transportation of 9 tons of gold from Venezuela to Iran.
Sultani described the recent “Bloomberg” allegations that Venezuela had transferred 9 tons of gold to Iran in exchange for its help to revive gasoline refineries, with rumors.
He said: “I deny the validity of what has been reported … This is a baseless rumor. In fact, it is a media trap that is being published and is a totally false allegation.”
He added: “Iranian gasoline has not yet entered Venezuela, but the governments of the two countries have held talks on strengthening bilateral trade cooperation.”
Source: Reuters
