BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:40 A.M.) – The U.S. is mulling fresh sanctions and possibly blocking Iranian fuel exports to Venezuela, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

According to the publication, thee threats are being made in response to the five Iranian gasoline tankers that are sailing toward Venezuela – which the U.S. sees as a potential lifeline for President Nicolas Maduro’s government.

Iran has responded to these U.S. threats by warning Washington that they will defend their assets and retaliate to any incident.

Separately, an unnamed military source told the ISNA news agency that the US navy’s fresh warning for vessels in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman to stay at least 100 meters away from its ships would not affect Iran’s navigation in the region.

Source: Sputnik

