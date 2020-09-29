BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:10 A.M.) – The Times newspaper reported this week that Washington is considering the transfer its war means from the Incirlik base in Turkey to the Greek island of Crete, in order to “punish” the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his actions.

On Monday, the newspaper revealed that U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will study, during his official visit to Greece this week, proposals for transferring “vital warfare means from the Incirlik base to Crete, as part of Washington’s new policy aimed at strengthening the U.S. military presence in the eastern Mediterranean.”

The newspaper reported that many observers saw Pompeo’s visit as an indication that “Washington’s patience with the actions of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is close to running out.”

The author pointed out that Erdogan is becoming more and more anti-Western in his rhetoric, and last year he bought Russian S-400 anti-air systems, despite opposition from the United States and all of Ankara’s NATO allies.

The newspaper quoted Greek military analyst as saying that it is not clear now whether Washington will be able to transfer all its means from the Incirlik base, including its nuclear weapons.

Should the U.S. move its base to Greece, this will likely have a significant impact on the relations between Ankara and Washington, as the former is already involved in a diplomatic row with several nations, including Greece and Cyprus.