US Congresswoman, Tulsi Gabbard, recently visited Syria, and even met with President Bashar Al-Assad. She also visited the recently liberated areas in the city of Aleppo, and spoke to civilians and soldiers there.

A recently published post on her website quoted her saying "“My visit to Syria has made it abundantly clear: Our counterproductive regime change war does not serve America’s interest, and it certainly isn’t in the interest of the Syrian people. As I visited with people from across the country, and heard heartbreaking stories of how this war has devastated their lives, I was asked, ‘Why is the United States and its allies helping al-Qaeda and other terrorist groups try to take over Syria? Syria did not attack the United States. Al-Qaeda did.’ I had no answer."

Regarding her meeting with Assad, she said "Originally, I had no intention of meeting with Assad, but when given the opportunity, I felt it was important to take it. I think we should be ready to meet with anyone if there’s a chance it can help bring about an end to this war, which is causing the Syrian people so much suffering."

She concluded her statement by insisting that the USA should cut-off all support to the armed opposition. Specifically, she said “The U.S. must stop supporting terrorists who are destroying Syria and her people. The U.S. and other countries fueling this war must stop immediately. We must allow the Syrian people to try to recover from this terrible war.”

Russian bombers destroy Islamic State's arms depots in Deir ez-Zor
10 Comments on "US Congresswoman: Syria regime change doesn't serve US interests"

Tulsi is a fantastic Lady. Intelligent and brave. What a pity that she is not the Democratic Party leader.

Daeshbags Sux
Was on Sanders ticket as VPOTUS. She's got it all to become the 1st POTUS woman. Maybe as soon as 2020…

Gabriel
The US needs to do a helluva lot more that just cut off supplies / logistics to Nusra and ISIS, say we’re sorry, and walk away. Same goes for Israel, UK, KSA and Qatar.

They destroyed a beautiful country and many innocent people were killed, wounded and their lives were destroyed, a simple apology isn’t going to cut it, all those countries need to throw in to rebuild Syria.

IncrediblePaul117
I fully agree with your comment, but it’s not Israel. It’s Saudi, Qatar, Turkey and USA.

Daeshbags Sux
Yeep, I still can’t find a single clue pointing to them : all action that they took from time to time were totally in their habitual way of dealing. Well, you have the habitual racists seeing them as the cause of every leg broken or car-crushed dog.
Funny fact : there was no noise about their very active help to oust Morsi while there’s a T-Rex sized footprint!

Floriangeyer
Incredible Paul,

“It’s Saudi, Qatar, Turkey and USA.” AND Israel, the EU,UAE, Kuwait etc.

Stern Daler
Brave and bright. Her constituency made a good choice to elect her.

Daeshbags Sux
A very interesting interview of Maria Zakharova shot on 29th december, about the totally delirious “diplomatic” behaviour of the Obongo administration : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nrxsW3O_r-8 Although she doesn’t names anyone, you’ll easily understand who she is talking about. Funny point, she’s event talking about the dirty hand of a multi-billionaire who paid propaganda about Ukraine, Syria and now also against the new POTUS, as they apply the same methods they already used at the Maidan… I feel this mofo may soon learn that he has attacked bigger fishes than he actually is… Playing nasty games with both the Tsar and POTUS may… Read more »
Floriangeyer
She is a woman of courage and a credit to America and common sense.

ziad welds
she should of asked herself the same questions when she went to iraq

