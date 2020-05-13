BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:20 P.M.) – Democrat Elliot Engel, chairman of the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee, said he would seek clarification from the Donald Trump administration about a mysterious ‘invasion’ operation that was thwarted by Venezuela.

He said: “Congress needs to get answers, and we want it now.”

“We want to know whether the laws of the United States were violated by American citizens and companies, and was any member of the United States government aware of what was happening,” he continued.

Engel complained that the U.S. State Department had ignored his request for a summary of the case.

“We need information about every private security contractor, have meetings in the United States related to the possible operation in Venezuela, and we need to know if the Trump administration is aware of these contacts,” Engel said.

Democrats in Congress are engaged in debates with Trump on a wide range of issues; however, they do agree with him in opposing Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro.

Last week, the Venezuelan authorities arrested dozens of mercenaries that attempted to enter their country from neighboring Colombia.

Of the dozens arrested, at least two of the mercenaries were ex-U.S. military personnel now working for the Silvercorp security company.

Advertisements