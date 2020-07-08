BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:10 P.M.) – A new U.S. Congress bill aims to prevent the Pentagon from spending federal funds for the purposes of imposing control over oil fields in Syria and Iraq.
The project came on the heels of the draft military budget for fiscal year 2021, released on Tuesday by the House of Representatives Appropriations Committee.
The press release regarding the new draft law states: “It is prohibited to spend money to control oil resources in Syria and Iraq.”
This amount, in particular, is estimated at about $700 million, and it is proposed that it be used to provide assistance, and to train foreign security services, armed groups, and persons involved in activities aimed at combating the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh).
These funds aim, among other things, to support the Iraqi security forces, the Kurdish Peshmerga and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).
Members of Congress proposed to allocate $1.14 billion to international security cooperation programs, including $150 million to be used to enhance security in the Baltic states, $160 million for programs in Africa, $130 million to help Central and South American countries, and $105 million for “programs with Jordan.”
They are proposing to allocate another $3 billion to help the Afghan security forces, provided that they are “under the control of a civilian government that protects human and women’s rights and does not allow terrorists to use Afghanistan’s territory to threaten the United States and its allies.”
Adoption of the bill requires approval by the House of Representatives and the Senate in Congress before it is submitted to the president.
Source: TASS
