BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:40 A.M.) – The U.S. Congress passed the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year (FY) 2020 this week, which will give hundreds of millions dollars to the U.S.-Israeli missile defense cooperation.
According to the NDAA bill, the U.S. will authorize $500 million to be spent on this military cooperation agreement with Israel.
Congress just authorized $500 million for U.S.-Israel missile defense cooperation.
These resources will be invested in the systems keeping Israel safe today, and in the R&D needed to confront new missile threats in the future. https://t.co/MGFCW18LRV
— AIPAC (@AIPAC) December 17, 2019
Of the $500 million authorized, $300 million will be spent for the missile defense R&D, $95 million for the Iron Dome system, $50 million for David’s Sling system, $55 million for the Arrow-3 system, and $25 million for counter-unmanned aerial systems cooperation.
“The measure authorizes full funding for cooperative missile defense programs in accordance with the 2016 U.S.-Israel Memorandum of Understanding on security assistance,” AIPAC said in their press release.
The Israeli military is believed to have one of the best missile defense systems in the world in the Iron Dome and the recent development of David’s Sling will only bolster their defenses.
