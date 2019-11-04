A US military convoy in northeastern Syria has come under fire from local Turkey-backed radicals but was not hit, a representative of the Central Command (CENTCOM) of the United States said on Monday.

“On 3 November, a US patrol in northeast Syria witnessed several artillery attacks, shells landed a kilometer or more from the road it was moving on. The patrol was not touched,” the CENTCOM spokesman said.

The spokesman added that US forces retain inalienable right to self-defence, saying that the security of the troops is given priority.

Earlier, Major General Yuri Borenkov, head of the Russian Centre for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing that the United States had informed the Russian side of the shelling of the American military by militants from nearby town of Tal Tamer.

In October, US President Donald Trump announced that the US troops had begun pulling out from northern Syria to Iraq. The same month Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring in northeastern Syria to clear the area of Kurdish units and Daesh.

Source: Sputnik

Advertisements