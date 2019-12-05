BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:40 P.M.) – U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Thursday that the American forces have completed their full pullback from the Syrian-Turkish border, the Reuters News Agency reported.

According to the Reuters report, Esper said some 600 U.S. troops have remains in Syria to maintain stability and to guard the oil fields they currently occupy.

Esper said the military pullback had removed around 400 of the 1,000 troops stationed in Syria before October, and that this number could be augmented if required or fall lower if an allied nation provides more troops.

“The coalition is talking a lot again. We could see some allies want to volunteer troops,” Reuters quoted Esper as saying. He did not indicate any imminent deployment from allies.

Advertisements