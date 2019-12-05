BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:40 P.M.) – U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Thursday that the American forces have completed their full pullback from the Syrian-Turkish border, the Reuters News Agency reported.
According to the Reuters report, Esper said some 600 U.S. troops have remains in Syria to maintain stability and to guard the oil fields they currently occupy.
Esper said the military pullback had removed around 400 of the 1,000 troops stationed in Syria before October, and that this number could be augmented if required or fall lower if an allied nation provides more troops.
“The coalition is talking a lot again. We could see some allies want to volunteer troops,” Reuters quoted Esper as saying. He did not indicate any imminent deployment from allies.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.