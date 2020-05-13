BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:45 P.M.) – U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived on Wednesday in Israel, wearing a mask with an American flag, for a discussion with Israeli officials on the situation in the Middle East, especially Iran.
Pompeo discussed with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, undermining Iranian activity and restricting its resources.
He stated that the U.S. commitment to Israel’s security remains unwavering.
“Good to be in Israel again today with @IsraeliPM @Netanyahu. We had a fruitful discussion on ways we can work together to address the many shared challenges we face. As always, the U.S. has a great friend in Israel and our commitment to Israel’s security is unwavering,” Pompeo said.
Pompeo considered that Iran is using its economic resources to sow terror throughout the world, at a time when its people are suffering from a devastating health and economic crisis.
“U.S. commitment to #Israel has never been stronger. Speaker of Knesset @gantzbe and I discussed ways to strengthen U.S.-Israeli coordination in the fight against #COVID19 and our continued line of efforts to counter Iran’s dangerous activity in the region and around the world,” he added.
For his part, Netanyahu said that he will discuss with Pompeo “ways to continue efforts to confront Iranian aggression within the framework of our partnership, and to repel it in the Middle East, in Syria, and everywhere.”
