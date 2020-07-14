BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:10 P.M.) – The U.S. Army’s Central Command, General Kenneth McKenzie, has warned Hezbollah against any military action against Israel because that would be a major mistake and would not end well for Lebanon, the party and its supporters.

The Lebanon-based El-Nashra News Agency quoted McKenzie as saying: “After the exchange of prisoners that took place with Iran, it became clear that we are in a period of opportunities that were born through ability and will, and I do not think Iran has any doubt about our capabilities,” noting that “Iran is still seeking to control the region and remove the United States from it, but it is very difficult to know what Iran is thinking and I think that after the assassination of the Quds Force Commander, General Qassem Soleimani, Iran is finding it difficult to make decisions.”

“During my visit to Lebanon, I told commander Joseph Aoun about our commitment to the Lebanese army,” pointing out that “Hezbollah is a problem in our view,” stressing that “in the event of the party carries out a military operation against Israel, it would be a big mistake, and the end of this matter will not be good. ”

On the Iraqi issue, McKenzie explained, “I am optimistic about the reality of our presence in Iraq. The new Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kazimi, wants to impose Iraqi sovereignty, and we totally agree with him and believe that we can contribute to this, and I believe that he seeks to break the militia’s control. He also has a political reality that he has to deal with. He understands the difficulty of this issue and we have to be patient while he is moving forward,” pointing out that “we have deployed air defense systems in the Green Zone in Iraq and we do not want to discuss tactical details on the subject. ”

“I am currently on my first visit to the region since February, where I postponed a number of visits due to the virus and during these visits I met several military leaders in several countries in the region in addition to American diplomats,” he said, noting that “these visits are an opportunity for me to re-engage personally with leaders across the region to discuss security concerns as well as to reconnect with the U.S. coalition forces to discuss the security situation and the challenges they face, “adding, “It is very important to visit the area because some things cannot be seen by video calling.”

“The best way to reduce overcrowding in prisons run by the Syrian Democratic Forces in Syria is to return prisoners to their homeland, especially given the presence of many nationalities in these prisons and we are working in every possible way to provide additional support for these responsible forces,” McKenzie said.

Advertisements