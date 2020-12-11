BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 P.M.) – The Commander of the US Central Command, “Centcom”, Kenneth McKenzie, expressed his belief that Iran has not yet determined how it will respond to the assassination of nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

“I think they are looking for ways to respond (to the assassination of Fakhrizadeh) … and I think they are still defining what the response will be,” he said during a conference organized by Defense One on Thursday.

The general assumed that Iran wanted to strike Israel, “but it has not been able to do that yet. I do not know if it will do so or not.”

He further expressed his view that the Iranians are waiting for January 20, the date of the inauguration of the new US president, to determine their next steps.

McKenzie considered that the United States possesses sufficient forces in the region “to defend and launch a response strike in case of necessity,” and that their number at the same time is not considered “provocative and increases escalation.”

He said that the United States was able to deter Iran to a certain extent, adding that “I want this level of deterrence to remain for as long as possible.” He stressed, “Iran realizes that we are ready to act, and we will take steps in case we or our friends in the region are attacked.”

He pointed out that the Iranian authorities, according to his opinion, are still under pressure to avenge the assassination of Quds Force leader Qassem Soleimani, adding: “I think they have a desire to expel us from the region. This is still their long-term pursuit.”

McKenzie expressed his belief that the Iranian leadership lacked Soleimani, and that the new commander of the Quds Force was not at the same level of effectiveness.