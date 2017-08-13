BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:55 P.M.) – According to pro-opposition sources, US-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) mercenaries of Jaysh Maghawir al-Thawra (Revolutionary Commando Army) have been guaranteed safe passage from their desert base at al-Tanf in southern Homs Governorate to the city of Ash-Shaddadi in Haskah Governorate.

The deal was apparently reported by a Jaysh Maghawir al-Thawra spokesperson who also mentioned that coalition representatives have not yet confirmed anything due to “operational security” purposes.

According to the reports, the US will guarantee the safe passage of FSA militants from al-Tanf by securing a land route from them. If this is not possible however, then coalition forces will transport Jaysh Maghawir al-Thawra fighters to Hasakah via helicopters.

US-backed FSA militants operating in Syria’s Badia al-Sham region were – according to the American-led coalition – placed there to fight ISIS and limit the terrorist group’s transnational mobility between Syria and Iraq. In the event they proved virtually useless in carrying out this task, preferring only to attack pro-government forces and hoping US airpower would back their offensive operations.

Now some of these mercenaries (who are still vetted by the US Department of State) are to be transported southern Hasakah Governorate. Here they will be used to further the US agenda in Syria (under the pretext of fighting ISIS) by denying the future return of Syrian sovereign territory east of the Euphrates River to the internationally-recognized government in Damascus.

1 Comment on "US coalition will secure safe passage of al-Tanf militants to Hasakah"

igybundy
Good. They can then be liquidated like vermin much easier.

13/08/2017 23:41
