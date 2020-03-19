BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:45 P.M.)- The international coalition forces led by the United States began reducing its bases in Iraq by handing over its first military installation to the Iraqi security forces, the latter said via their official Facebook page on Thursday.

According to the Iraqi security forces, they have officially taken control of the Al-Qa’im military base after the U.S. military completely withdrew their troops from this area along the Syrian border.

For his part, the governor of the Al-Qa’im District, Ahmad Jediyan, revealed in a special statement to Sputnik Arabic on Thursday that the “Al-Qa’im military base” is not a base as it is called, but rather it is a small military post whose number or fighters did not exceed 100, and they were mostly Danish and Norwegian troops.

Jediyan added that the base is at a phosphate train station, and the work of the coalition forces was only for observation and reconnaissance.

Jediyan noted that orders were issued by the International Alliance to the Danish and Norwegian soldiers at the Qa’im base to go to the ‘Ayn Al-Assad Airbase in the Al-Baghdadi part of the Al-Heet District.

The U.S. announced earlier this week that they were withdrawing Coalition forces from a number of small bases around Iraq; their forces will be redeployed to larger installations like the ‘Ayn Al-Assad Airbase.

