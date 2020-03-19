BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:45 P.M.)- The international coalition forces led by the United States began reducing its bases in Iraq by handing over its first military installation to the Iraqi security forces, the latter said via their official Facebook page on Thursday.
According to the Iraqi security forces, they have officially taken control of the Al-Qa’im military base after the U.S. military completely withdrew their troops from this area along the Syrian border.
For his part, the governor of the Al-Qa’im District, Ahmad Jediyan, revealed in a special statement to Sputnik Arabic on Thursday that the “Al-Qa’im military base” is not a base as it is called, but rather it is a small military post whose number or fighters did not exceed 100, and they were mostly Danish and Norwegian troops.
Jediyan added that the base is at a phosphate train station, and the work of the coalition forces was only for observation and reconnaissance.
Jediyan noted that orders were issued by the International Alliance to the Danish and Norwegian soldiers at the Qa’im base to go to the ‘Ayn Al-Assad Airbase in the Al-Baghdadi part of the Al-Heet District.
The U.S. announced earlier this week that they were withdrawing Coalition forces from a number of small bases around Iraq; their forces will be redeployed to larger installations like the ‘Ayn Al-Assad Airbase.
2
- 2Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.