BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – The U.S. Coalition has denied launching any raids on the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions in the Al-Qamishli countryside, despite reports of a helicopter opening fire on the SAA troops in Tal Al-Dahab.

According to the U.S. Coalition, their troops opened fire on the Syrian Army’s checkpoint in self-defense.

“The coalition forces and the Syrian Democratic Forces, while conducting a routine security patrol related to anti-ISIS operations near the village of Tal Al-Dahab in Syria, encountered a checkpoint belonging to the forces loyal to the Syrian regime, and after obtaining safe passage from the forces loyal to the regime, we came under small arms fire from individuals near the checkpoint.”

The statement continued: “The coalition patrol returned fire in self-defense,” adding that “the coalition did not launch any airstrikes, and there were no losses among the coalition forces. The patrol returned to the base, and the incident is still under investigation.”

According to a military source in the area, one Syrian Army soldier was killed during the exchange and two others were injured; they were later transferred to the National Hospital in Al-Qamishli.

The incident on Monday marked the first direct clash between the Syrian Arab Army and U.S. Coalition since the SAA reached an agreement with the Syrian Democratic Forces in October.