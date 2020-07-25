The day before, the Iraqi military stated that the Besmayah military base used by Spanish troops as part of the US-led coalitions’ efforts in the fight against Daesh had been attacked by four short-range rockets.
The US-led international coalition has handed control of the Besmayah military base to the Iraqi forces. Thus, this is the seventh base transferred to the Iraqis, according to the country’s Joint Command.
“The transfer of the Besmaya military base, where the Spanish troops were deployed as part of the coalition, took place within the schedule developed by the Iraqi government and the leadership of the coalition. This is the seventh base transferred by the coalition,” command spokesman Tahsin al-Khafaji told INA news agency.
He noted that the Spanish military stationed at the base will be training Iraqi soldiers.
“The Spanish military will leave Iraq upon the completion of their mission,” al-Khafaji said.
Several other bases are expected to be transferred in the future, the official added.
On 5 January, the Iraqi parliament approved a resolution that demanded the immediate and complete withdrawal of foreign troops from the country.
The resolution was approved after the United States killed Iran’s Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani and Iraqi Shia militia group commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis near Baghdad. Members of the parliament concluded that the US action violated Iraq’s sovereignty.
Source: Sputnik
