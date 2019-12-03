BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:45 P.M.)- The U.S. coalition denied reports that they recently carried out the drone strike in northern Idlib that killed one of the commanders of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham.
The U.S. Coalition spokesman Colonel Miles Kajins told Sputnik on Tuesday: “The coalition has not conducted any recent air strikes in northwestern Syria,” confirming that it was not their forces that carried out the assassination of Abu Ahmad Al-Muhajer.
Earlier on Tuesday, the Syrian media reported that a drone strike near the border crossing in Atmeh killed Abu Ahmad al-Muhajer and some of his associates.
No further details were released after the alleged the drone strike; however, some local militant activists accused the U.S. Coalition of carrying out this attack.
The activists said the suspected drone struck this van as it was traveling along the Turkish border, but did not specify who was in the vehicle until the pro-government media said it was Abu Ahmad Al-Muhajer.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.