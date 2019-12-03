BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:45 P.M.)- The U.S. coalition denied reports that they recently carried out the drone strike in northern Idlib that killed one of the commanders of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham.

The U.S. Coalition spokesman Colonel Miles Kajins told Sputnik on Tuesday: “The coalition has not conducted any recent air strikes in northwestern Syria,” confirming that it was not their forces that carried out the assassination of Abu Ahmad Al-Muhajer.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Syrian media reported that a drone strike near the border crossing in Atmeh killed Abu Ahmad al-Muhajer and some of his associates.

No further details were released after the alleged the drone strike; however, some local militant activists accused the U.S. Coalition of carrying out this attack.

The activists said the suspected drone struck this van as it was traveling along the Turkish border, but did not specify who was in the vehicle until the pro-government media said it was Abu Ahmad Al-Muhajer.

