BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 P.M.) – The U.S. Coalition has officially denied a report claiming that two soldiers went missing in the Deir Ezzor Governorate after unknown assailants targeted their vehicle.

The incident, which was first reported on SANA, said that the two U.S. soldiers allegedly disappeared after their vehicle was ambushed in the Deir Ezzor countryside.

However, according to OIR Spokesman Col. Myles B. Caggins III, the SANA claim about the missing U.S. soldiers was untrue, sharing a picture with the words “fake news” across it.

A few weeks ago, SANA released a similar article that claimed a U.S. soldier was killed after an ambush was carried out in eastern Syria.

The U.S. Coalition did not respond to the article, but the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) did say that these claims were untrue.

