BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:05 A.M.) – The U.S. Coalition’s official spokesperson claimed on Sunday that their jets had killed 85 Islamic State (ISIL) terrorists and destroyed over 40 of their vehicles that were traveling from the Syrian-Lebanese border to Deir Ezzor.

“Hezbollah-ISIS update: 85 Daesh killed, 40 separate ISIS vehicles destroyed; @CJTFOIR NOT targeting or preventing aid to civilians,” the official Twitter account of Operation Inherent Resolve claimed on Sunday.

This claim comes just days after the U.S. denied their air assets were targeting the ISIL convoy that consists of 300 combatants and 500 civilians.

Both Hezbollah and Iran have urged the U.S. to halt their bombings in order to prevent the 500 civilians from being killed by Coalition jets; however, this has been ignored.