BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:30 A.M.) – The U.S. has alleged that they killed the leader of the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) terrorist organization in the Idlib Governorate last night.

According to reports, the U.S. carried out a strategic attack on Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi’s position in the town of Barisha near the Turkish border.

Using helicopters, the U.S. hammered the town of Barisha last night; this resulted in several explosions that were reported by the locals in the area.

A video released on Sunday morning showed the aftermath of the U.S. military’s attack on this town in northern Idlib

US special ops used to remove evidence of CIA/Pentagon embarrassing black ops. in Syria/Iraq Expect more of this clean up to continue as the US pulls out of Syria.

2019-10-27 11:50
Let’s hope that while pulling from the Mid-East, they’ll do the clean-up for another CIA black-ops, a 1979 one which did put Khomeini in power in Iran…

2019-10-28 16:08
Al Baghadadi a CIA agent living next to Turkey border like Bin Laden living near Pakistan army base…..

2019-10-27 12:11