BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:30 A.M.) – The U.S. has alleged that they killed the leader of the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) terrorist organization in the Idlib Governorate last night.

According to reports, the U.S. carried out a strategic attack on Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi’s position in the town of Barisha near the Turkish border.

Using helicopters, the U.S. hammered the town of Barisha last night; this resulted in several explosions that were reported by the locals in the area.

A video released on Sunday morning showed the aftermath of the U.S. military’s attack on this town in northern Idlib

21+ Предположительно, кадры с места ликвидации лидера террористической организации "Исламское государство" Абу Бакра аль-Багдади: сгоревшие остовы машин, тела, разрушенные здания. pic.twitter.com/U6qlTQ7TBU — SwankyStas (@StasSwanky) October 27, 2019

