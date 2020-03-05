Turkey’s purchase of Russian S-400 defense systems remains a very serious concern as Washington considers what support to offer over Syria’s Idlib, the US special representative for the region James Jeffrey has said.

The envoy was speaking in Istanbul on Thursday. Jeffrey also said the United States had already offered humanitarian assistance and information sharing with Ankara and was pressing European allies for a significant contribution.

On Tuesday, Jeffrey said in Turkey’s border province of Hatay that the US was willing to give NATO ally Turkey ammunition alongside humanitarian assistance in northwestern Syria.

Source: RT

