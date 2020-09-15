BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:30 P.M.) – A U.S. military chopper allegedly crashed in the Al-Hasakah Governorate this afternoon, while conducting a flight over the village of Tal Haddad, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) claimed.

According to the state-owned news channel, the helicopter crashed over Tal Haddad and a contingent of U.S. military vehicles quickly surrounded the scene.

Update (1:20 P.M.) – U.S.-led Coalition denies the SANA report about a military chopper crashing near the village of Tal Haddad.