The US military conducted retaliatory airstrikes across Iraq, targeting facilities of the Kataib Hezbollah, attempting to destroy weapons allegedly used by Iran-backed militias against coalition forces.
The US Department of Defence said in a statement that Thursday’s strikes were “defensive, proportional, and in direct response” to the threat posed by Iranian-backed Shia militia groups.
Kataib Hezbollah has yet to issue a statement regarding losses; however, several observers have questioned some of the sites that were targeted, claiming they may not have actually been military targets.
On Wednesday evening, the U.S. Coalition reported heavy rocket fire on the Taji Base, resulting in the death of three military personnel, two American and one Brit.
