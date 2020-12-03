BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 P.M.) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Thursday that the U.S.-imposed sanctions are a crime against humanity, as he demanded that Washington show good faith by returning to the nuclear agreement.

He called on America to show goodwill by returning to the nuclear agreement, “and then Tehran will fully comply with the agreement,” according to him.

Zarif’s words come after the Iranian Guardian Council approved the law on strategic measures to cancel sanctions, which was approved by the Iranian Consultative Council, on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the approval by the Guardian Council, the law becomes enforceable, and the government must implement it. All laws issued by Parliament must pass to the Guardian Council in order to have them study and see if they match the Sharia and legal standards. After that, amendments are made to them, and these recommendations are sent to Parliament, or approved. Without modification, and the government is informed of the need to implement it.

In the event that a dispute arises between Parliament and the Guardian Council, and the Parliament rejects the amendments or the Guardian Council rejects the law approved by Parliament, the matter of the dispute is referred to the Expediency Council for the System’s Interest to decide on the matter, and its decision becomes enforceable without objection.

In turn, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday that the nuclear agreement could have been good for all parties, but the United States withdrew from it.

He also confirmed the government’s rejection of the draft law on “strategic measures to abolish sanctions,” adding that Iran’s ability in the nuclear field has become stronger and better, and “and defense capabilities have developed in all areas of the sea and airfields.”

The Iranian Shura Council approved, on Tuesday, the “strategic procedure for abolishing sanctions” that the council approved, which includes raising the production of enriched uranium.

In the open meeting of the Shura Council a few days ago, the deputies agreed to review the strategic procedure for lifting the sanctions by a majority of 232 votes out of a total of 246 deputies present at the session, according to Mehr News Agency.

On the other hand, US President-elect Joe Biden confirmed to the New York Times that his position remains the same regarding the Iranian nuclear program.

Biden stated that “the best way to achieve some stability in the region is to deal with the nuclear program.”

The US President-elect said: “I am still sticking to my position on Washington’s return to the nuclear agreement.” He added that he was still sticking to his position on lifting the sanctions imposed by Trump in the event that Iran complies with the nuclear deal.