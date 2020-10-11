BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:40 A.M.) – The U.S. Embassy in Damascus, which is no longer in Syria, has called on the Syrian government to “take action” and put out the massive fires devastating the country.

“The U.S. sympathizes with communities in Syria affected by fires which have resulted in the loss of two lives, dozens of injuries, and extensive property damage. Our thoughts are with those affected; the Syrian government must take action now to save lives,” the embassy’s Facebook page said on Saturday.

The embassy’s message was greeted with several Syrians demanding the U.S. lift the sanctions against the Arab Republic, including the Caesar Act, which was imposed in June 2020.

Syria, along with neighboring Turkey and Lebanon, have been engulfed in massive forest fires that have devastated their coastal and mountain regions.

Despite the presence of several countries inside Syria, very few have come to the aid of the millions of people living in the western part of the Arab Republic.