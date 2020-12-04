BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:20 P.M.) – The US special envoy tp Iran, Elliott Abrams, said that Washington does not expect Iran to take any measures in retaliation against the nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh before the end of President Donald Trump’s term.

On Thursday, Abrams said, in an interview with Reuters, that Iran is in dire need of easing the harsh US sanctions imposed on it, and this matter will be a key element that determines its policies with the presumed winner in the US presidential elections, Joe Biden, taking office on January 20 next.

He continued, “If they want the sanctions to be eased, they know that they need to enter some kind of negotiations after January 20, and then they will realize that they must … not engage in any activities between now and January 20 that would make sanctions relief more difficult.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Abrams had previously announced a week ago that the Trump administration plans to tighten sanctions on Iran during the final weeks of its mandate, calling on Biden to continue pressure to force Tehran to conclude an agreement that “reduces the regional and nuclear threats it represents.”

This comes against the backdrop of media allegations that Trump intends to wage war against Iran before leaving the White House.

The Iranian authorities blamed Israel for the assassination of Fakhrizadeh, who was considered a key scientist in Iran. Fakhrizadeh was assassinated on Friday, November 27th, near Tehran – no country or entity has claimed responsibility for the killing.