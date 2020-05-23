BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:30 A.M.) – William Roback, the U.S. envoy to the regions of northern and eastern Syria, confirmed that “Caesar Bill” for Syria would exclude SDF and militant-held areas of Syria.

Roback said during his meeting with the “Democratic Self-Administration” in Kobane (var. ‘Ayn Al-‘Arab) on Saturday that what is related to the penal law within the framework of Caesar’s law will exclude the areas of self-administration and there will be joint work and coordination within the framework of U.S. support programs.

This new bill will further economic blockade on the millions of people living inside the government areas.

Despite their repeated condemnation of ‘sieges’ in Syria, the U.S. has sought to implement a severe economic blockade that further isolates Syria.

Regarding the security and political aspects, Roback promised to submit a detailed report to the American leadership and work to formulate appropriate solutions to all outstanding issues.

The two sides discussed the general conditions in the region and issues of common concern, and the administration presented the security risks to the residents of the border villages as a result of the indiscriminate Turkish shelling and targeting of civilians and their property in clear violation of the ceasefire.

The Syrian Democratic Council assured Roback that they “hoped-for a solution in Syria to build a political system for a pluralistic, decentralized, democratic Syria that preserves the privacy of northern and eastern Syria and constitutionally affirms the legitimate rights of the Kurdish people.”

 

Source: RT

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  • 1
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    1
    Share
ALSO READ  First US-sponsored Syrian peace talks this year to take place in Geneva

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

2
Discuss

avatar
1 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
Daeshbags SuxRobert Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Robert
Guest
Robert
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

You can see Roebuck’s vile plan unfolding at a glance. He wants to make all those regions under the thrall of regressive brutal jihadists and treasonous separatist collaborators so prosperous and economically powerful and the government held areas so starved and weakened economically that Assad is forced to go cap in hand to the former. These will then exert economic leverage and blackmail to force Assad to make concessions so they can worm their way into power and sabotage everything brave Syrians fought and died for these last 10 years. We must scupper this vile scheme by every means in… Read more »

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-05-24 11:43
Daeshbags Sux
Guest
Daeshbags Sux
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Assad could EASILY have the Yankees becoming his best friends and release a Marshall plan to rebuild the country.
He’s too blinded by ideology when he should think in terms of real-politik.
All he needs to do is to send Khamenei and Nasrallah farting on roses and US behaviour towards Syria will do a U-turn.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-05-25 12:07