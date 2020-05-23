BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:30 A.M.) – William Roback, the U.S. envoy to the regions of northern and eastern Syria, confirmed that “Caesar Bill” for Syria would exclude SDF and militant-held areas of Syria.

Roback said during his meeting with the “Democratic Self-Administration” in Kobane (var. ‘Ayn Al-‘Arab) on Saturday that what is related to the penal law within the framework of Caesar’s law will exclude the areas of self-administration and there will be joint work and coordination within the framework of U.S. support programs.

This new bill will further economic blockade on the millions of people living inside the government areas.

Despite their repeated condemnation of ‘sieges’ in Syria, the U.S. has sought to implement a severe economic blockade that further isolates Syria.

Regarding the security and political aspects, Roback promised to submit a detailed report to the American leadership and work to formulate appropriate solutions to all outstanding issues.

The two sides discussed the general conditions in the region and issues of common concern, and the administration presented the security risks to the residents of the border villages as a result of the indiscriminate Turkish shelling and targeting of civilians and their property in clear violation of the ceasefire.

The Syrian Democratic Council assured Roback that they “hoped-for a solution in Syria to build a political system for a pluralistic, decentralized, democratic Syria that preserves the privacy of northern and eastern Syria and constitutionally affirms the legitimate rights of the Kurdish people.”

Source: RT

