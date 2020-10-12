BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:15 P.M.) – The U.S. Army began building a new military base in the the town of Al-Baghouz in the southeastern countryside of Deir Ezzor.
According to the Sputnik News Agency, this base will be its fourth in this governorate, and the ninth in eastern Syria.
A Sputnik correspondent in the Al-Hasakah Governorate quoted local sources in the countryside of Deir Ezzor as saying that the U.S. Army started a few days ago to establish a military base in the rural region of Al-Baghouz
The sources said that the first steps in establishing the base were equipping a helipad in order to secure logistical supplies for the base.
The sources added that on Monday that the U.S. Army deployed the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to a number of points around the base, which is being prepared to protect it.
It is noteworthy to mention that the U.S. Army is already stationed in three bases in the Deir Ezzor Governorate, specifically near the oil and gas fields.
