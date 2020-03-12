BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:40 A.M.) – The U.S. Air Force reportedly carried out a number of airstrikes over a Hashd Al-Shaabi base in the western countryside of the Al-Anbar Governorate last night.

According to reports, the U.S. Air Force targeted the Hashd Al-Shaabi base in the town of Al-Khurai, which is located near the Syrian governorate of Deir Ezzor.

In addition to the strikes in Iraq, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported airstrikes in the eastern countryside of the Deir Ezzor Governorate, most notably near the border city of Albukamal.

The city of Albukamal has a large presence of Iraqi militiamen and IRGC personnel; it has been the target of both U.S. Coalition and Israeli airstrikes in the past.

Syria’s state Ikhbariya broadcaster noted that the strikes on Syrian soil were conducted by “unidentified aircrafts”.

It is unknown whether media outlets were reporting the same airstrikes.

Prior to this attack, the U.S. military reported that approximately 15 rockets were fired towards their forces at the Al-Taji base.

Following the coalition statement, multiple reports appeared, citing unnamed US officials, that at least two US citizens and one British citizen had been killed in the rocket attack on the base. The reports added that multiple others were also wounded during the attack. Initial reports were confirmed by the coalition spokesperson, who said that three coalition personnel were killed and “approximately” 12 others being wounded during the attack.

Advertisements