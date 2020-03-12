BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:40 A.M.) – The U.S. Air Force reportedly carried out a number of airstrikes over a Hashd Al-Shaabi base in the western countryside of the Al-Anbar Governorate last night.
According to reports, the U.S. Air Force targeted the Hashd Al-Shaabi base in the town of Al-Khurai, which is located near the Syrian governorate of Deir Ezzor.
In addition to the strikes in Iraq, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported airstrikes in the eastern countryside of the Deir Ezzor Governorate, most notably near the border city of Albukamal.
The city of Albukamal has a large presence of Iraqi militiamen and IRGC personnel; it has been the target of both U.S. Coalition and Israeli airstrikes in the past.
Syria’s state Ikhbariya broadcaster noted that the strikes on Syrian soil were conducted by “unidentified aircrafts”.
It is unknown whether media outlets were reporting the same airstrikes.
Prior to this attack, the U.S. military reported that approximately 15 rockets were fired towards their forces at the Al-Taji base.
Following the coalition statement, multiple reports appeared, citing unnamed US officials, that at least two US citizens and one British citizen had been killed in the rocket attack on the base. The reports added that multiple others were also wounded during the attack. Initial reports were confirmed by the coalition spokesperson, who said that three coalition personnel were killed and “approximately” 12 others being wounded during the attack.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.