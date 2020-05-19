BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:00 P.M.) – In a new report recently released, CNN revealed that U.S. Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, refused to support an investigation into the sale of weapons from Washington to Riyadh, which had been launched by former Secretary General Inspector Stephen Linnick and his recent article from office.
The channel quoted Elliot Engel, vice-chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee in Congress, as saying that Linnick, at his request, was conducting an investigation into the U.S. sale of $8 billion in arms to the Saudi authorities.
Engel said that the Trump administration announced, in 2019, the imposition of a state of emergency in the country specifically to avoid the need to obtain congressional approval of the arms deal, adding that he did not rule out abuses in this matter, including by Pompeo.
CNN sources in Congress said that the Secretary of State refused to meet Linnick, whom he wanted to ask a number of questions in the context of his investigation, which was close to completion.
Pompeo said in an interview with The Washington Post published on Monday that he advised President Donald Trump to dismiss Linnick from his position because he was not performing his duties “as he should”, without revealing details.
In a CBS interview on Sunday, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested that Trump’s decision to sack Linnick might have been illegal if the desire for revenge was the underlying motive.
